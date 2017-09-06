Milwaukee police: 36-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting incident

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened near 18th and Becher on Wednesday morning, September 6th.

Officials say a 36-year-old man was shot by a suspect in a passing vehicle around 9:20 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to search for the suspect and seek a motive.

