Recreate the hairstyles you can’t stop admiring in “Game of Thrones,” but how?

Posted 10:30 am, September 6, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Game of Thrones fans may have to wait until 2019 to see how the show wraps up -- but in the meantime, why not rock some of the shows hairstyles? Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee to show us how to do one of Daenerys' most coveted do's.