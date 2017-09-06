MILWAUKEE -- Game of Thrones fans may have to wait until 2019 to see how the show wraps up -- but in the meantime, why not rock some of the shows hairstyles? Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee to show us how to do one of Daenerys' most coveted do's.
Recreate the hairstyles you can’t stop admiring in “Game of Thrones,” but how?
-
Could your ponytail use a pick-me-up? The best styles to try for your hair texture
-
Put summer hair woes to rest: Our stylist will solve some sticky hair situations
-
Ed Sheeran quits Twitter after ‘Game of Thrones’ scorn
-
Paddle brush, bristle brush or maybe round? Stylist breaks down hairbrushes by hair type
-
Summer frizz, saggy ponytails: Tips on fixing some of summer’s biggest hair problems
-
-
Democrat looking to challenge Gov. Walker didn’t sign recall petition, says he was never asked to
-
Apps to know: Have some fun with your hair color, learn math and use flashcards
-
Cast your vote: Pac-12 will test shorter halftime, reduced TV timeouts
-
Plenty of Fourth of July fun at Milwaukee County Parks: “I’m going to eat and do games and win prizes!”
-
Leaked email shows HBO negotiating with hackers
-
-
Hundreds honor Lt. Sebastian Raclaw, MPD veteran who died from cancer: “He was a pillar in society”
-
“Warms the heart:” Miracle League All-Star Game allowed kids with special needs to experience baseball
-
Braun starts Brewers’ 6-HR barrage for 11-3 win over Reds