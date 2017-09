GLENDALE — Glendale police responded to a vehicle that smashed into the side of a home on Mohawk Avenue near Richter Place Wednesday, September 6th.

According to Glendale police, the incident is being investigated as relating to operating while intoxicated (OWI).

No injuries were reported.