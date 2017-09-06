“This is not your typical theatre:” BistroPlex is a new entertainment destination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the new Marcus BistroPlex at Southridge. The Bistroplex allows guests to enjoy dinner and a movie. Food can be ordered from the Dream Lounger recliners inside the theater. Guests are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before their movie time so they can enjoy the full experience.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About BistroPlex (website)

BistroPlex is a new entertainment destination. This is not your typical theatre - Here, food is the star of every movie. The menu has something for everyone to enjoy, featuring a wide array of selections including Gourmet Burgers, fun appetizers, unique desserts, and healthy alternatives. Select ingredients from suppliers right in Wisconsin make the whole experience taste and feel closer to home – including an extensive selection of local craft beers.