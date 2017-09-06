Wisconsin medical team headed south, await deployment in path of Irma

MILWAUKEE — Six people on the Wisconsin Disaster Medical Assistance Team will be leaving the state on Wednesday, September 6th in anticipation of Hurricane Irma making landfall in the south.

The team got its notice about the departure late Tuesday evening. The six people will be headed for Georgia — where they will be training and getting briefed all while they get prepared to be deployed to whatever path Irma takes.

This disaster medical assistance team includes three staff from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.