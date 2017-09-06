× Woman charged in death of 7-week-old girl at home day care pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE — A woman charged with first degree reckless homicide for the death of a seven-week-old girl is set for trial.

Savaiyah Reid was found at a home day care in August with blunt force trauma injuries.

The medical examiner said the child had multiple skull fractures.

According to a criminal complaint, 37-year-old Claudette Mitchell was the only one caring for the infant the day she died. She entered a not guilty plea Wednesday, September 6th.

She’ll next be in court on September 14th for a scheduling conference and bail/bond hearing. If convicted, she faces up to 60 years behind bars.