Woman slips cuffs, steals police cruiser in Texas

TEXAS — Police in Texas arrested a suspected shoplifter on Saturday, September 2nd, but when officers placed her in the back of a squad, she managed to slip out of the handcuffs, wiggle her way into the front of the vehicle, then steal it.

It was caught on camera inside the vehicle, and on police body camera.

The woman led police on a 23-minute, 100 miles-per-hour chase.

Officers used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. She now faces charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.