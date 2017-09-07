× 26 speeders cited in less than a 2-hour period on Milwaukee County freeways

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputies cited 26 speed violators on Wednesday morning, September 6th — all in the wake of saturation patrols ordered by Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt.

A news release issued by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) indicates the 26 violators were cited in less than a two-hour period Wednesday. All of the offenders were driving at more than 15 mph over the posted speed limit, officials said.

Acting Sheriff Schmidt issued the following statement on the saturation patrols: