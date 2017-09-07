3 arrested in Racine County, accused of stealing scrap metal from business

RACINE COUNTY — Three people were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, September 6th for stealing scrap metal from a Racine County business.

According to authorities, at approximately 2:30 a.m. a deputy patrolling the Grandview Parkway businesses observed suspicious activity at the Racine Metal Fab company — located on Grand View Parkway in the Town of Yorkville.

The deputy observed a vehicle parked between the scrap metal containers with occupants in the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and gave lawful orders — but occupants sped away.

The vehicle and its occupants were stopped in the driveway shortly afterwards by another Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy that was also in the area.

The three occupants of the vehicle were detained and identified. During the stop, scrap metal was located inside the vehicle.

The three suspects were arrested for theft and other criminal charges. They are being held at the Racine County Jail.