400 cases of water donated to Harvey victims, thanks to Milwaukee businessman

MILWAUKEE -- The devastation from Hurricane Harvey is prompting more Milwaukeeans to get involved in the relief efforts. One young businessman is taking a pause from preparing a new store for its October 1st opening to help those impacted by the storm -- especially those affected by price gouging.

Video of the horrendous flooding from Hurricane Harvey caught the attention of Quinton Shotwell, but one post really shocked him.

"Someone was sitting out there with a sign, like, water for sale and it was like $32.99 or something, and I'm like, wait. Hold on. This cannot be true," said Shotwell. "I did my research and found out it was true."

His next thought was what he could do to help. 25-year-old Shotwell is about to open a clothing store on MLK Drive near Vine Street. He and another entrepreneur with Lavish Nightclub decided to purchase 400 cases of water.

"Instead of me asking for donations from everyone else, I'm trying to give a donation. I decided to just join forces with them," said Showtell. "You know, at least they can get fresh water to do anything that they want to do, to drink it or to use it to bathe or whatever."

Shotwell has a clothing store in Atlanta, but Milwaukee is home. He said when he was in high school, he was a troubled kid, but he had an awakening.

"I was in a program that helped me be a better man and find a job. You know, put my head on straight," said Shotwell.

Now, he's also a celebrity wardrobe stylist.

"Jacob Latimore. I did French Montana. The rapper Migos. Now I'm working with Keke Palmer, the actress," said Shotwell.

Shotwell wants his store, "Super Dope Closet," to be trendy -- with merchandise you'd see in Los Angeles or Chicago -- but he also wants it to have a charitable side to it.

"We're trying to just all come together strong and build the community to back where it started," Shotwell said.

Shotwell plans to connect with another organization already scheduled to send supplies to Houston, to get his water there.