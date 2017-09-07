5th incident in weeks: Mother arrested after 3 kids, ages 6, 1, 5 months found alone in Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — A 29-year-old Milwaukee mother was arrested after deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office found three young children left alone as they served papers at a home Thursday morning, September 7th.

Officials noted in a press release this is the fifth incident over the past few weeks where deputies had to place children with CPS due to parents or relatives not attending to their responsibilities.

In this latest case, three children, ages six, one and five months were left alone. The baby was in a crib, and the other two were sleeping on a couch.

The mother came home from her job as a school bus driver and said “some guy” whose name she did not know, had been watching her kids. The grandmother arrived and said she did not know they were at the home alone.

“Children need constant supervision and love from their parents or guardians. Law enforcement and social services will protect children who are neglected, however, no system can replace parents,” Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt said in the release.

The mother faces up to 27 months in jail if convicted on three counts of Child Neglect.

Earlier incidents involved a male repeat drunken driver with a PBT of .19 crashing on the freeway with a five-year-old in the car who had not been in a car seat or belted in; a female drunken driver with a PBT of .20 driving recklessly on I-43 with a six-year-old child who also was not in a car seat or belted in; relatives who lost track of a three-year-old child who was found wandering alone after dark in McGovern Park; and an unsupervised four-year-old child in an abandoned house with drug paraphernalia.