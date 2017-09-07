Window washer shot, wounded outside of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 30-year-old window washer was shot and wounded while working outside the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday, September 7th.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. The victim was shot in the chest and ran into the building where employees gave first aid and called 911.

The man was conscious as paramedics loaded him into the ambulance. His co-worker said the men worked for Al's Window Cleaning.

Officials say the shooting suspect is an occupant of a passing vehicle.

The investigation has initially revealed that another vehicle was the intended target and not the employee or the Journal Sentinel Building.

MPD continues to investigate and seek the suspect and vehicle.

SAFETY ALERT Shots fired east of campus from a blue infiniti with tinted windows. — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) September 7, 2017

SAFETY ALERT UPDATE Shots fired occurred at 3rd and Wells. MPD advised vehicle has fled area. — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) September 7, 2017

