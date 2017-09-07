Apple Holler: “Upon entering the 70-acre orchard, you are engulfed by over 30K dwarf apples trees”

STURTEVANT -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Apple Holler -- where you can enjoy at day of picking in the orchard to tasting their restaurant’s farm table or by bringing their products home to your table.
About Apple Holler (website)
Upon entering the seventy-acre orchard, you are engulfed by over 30,000 dwarf apples trees with the choice of over 30 varieties of apples in addition to pears, peaches, pumpkins and sugar snap peas. In the main building you can peruse a diverse selection of delicious bakery, deli items, unique gifts and homemade pantry items and proceed to enjoy a home-style meal in the friendly and comfortable setting that reminds one of Grandma’s farm kitchen.
This down-home setting, that is a regular meeting place for thousands of families and friends, has not always been what it is today. This Wisconsin treasure has taken many forms throughout the years. It has taken many decades of hard-working and dedicated individuals to create the special atmosphere that so many have come to love and enjoy.