Assembly to take up budget, Foxconn bill next week

MADISON — Wisconsin lawmakers plan to start taking their final votes next week on the state budget and Gov. Scott Walker’s $3 billion incentive package for a Foxconn Technology Group plant.

The Assembly plans to take up the budget on Wednesday. An aide to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the Senate could address the spending plan next week as well or the following week.

As for the Foxconn package, the Senate plans to vote on Tuesday with the Assembly following suit on Thursday. Assembly approval would send the legislation to Walker for his signature.