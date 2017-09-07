Born to Ziggy and Bahatika, Milwaukee County Zoo announces birth of giraffe

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo announced Thursday, September 7th details of a reticulated giraffe birth on Saturday, Sept 2.

According to zoo officials, the male calf was born in the afternoon to mom Ziggy, and dad, Bahatika. This is Ziggy’s second calf.

Zoo veterinarians have completed the calf’s first exam, and recorded a weight of about 152 pounds, and a height of approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Zookeepers and medical staff have been monitoring mother and baby. They note that the baby is nursing regularly and Ziggy appears to be an attentive mother.

Ziggy is seven-years-old, and arrived at the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2013 from Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Bahatika is 12-years-old, and arrived at MCZ in 2006 from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado.

In the wild, giraffes are found throughout the savannas of Africa. Although not threatened by extinction, the wild giraffe population is less than 80,000 and decreasing; but exact numbers are uncertain.