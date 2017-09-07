Cardboard and duct tape: That’s what you’re allowed to used at the Cardboard Boat Race and Regatta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- If you were to build a boat for a highly competitive race, you probably wouldn't make it out of cardboard. But that's exactly what's required at Racine's Harbor Lite Yacht Club -- Carl joins us to preview their annual Cardboard Boat Race and Regatta.

How ti all started (website)

It was the winter of 2011 when a few club members were sitting around dreaming of the summer boating season and wondering how they could extend it with just one more exciting HLYC club event. Someone....somewhere had seen, or heard something about building boats out of cardboard and duct tape and.......racing them! Obviously, at least for us, this seemed like a brilliant idea. The group quickly formed a committee and organized the inaugural event for the Saturday following Labor Day. The first year started small, and had some hiccups including a one hour monsoon in the middle of the day. Fortunately, the crowd participation, excitement, and fun was evident and the event was a huge success!

Since that time the event has continued to evolve and grow to now include; sponsored boats, a regatta/parade class, live music throughout the day, and the item we are most proud of....a portion of the proceeds being donated to a charity each year!!! We hope you enjoy the website. Please feel free to contact us with any questions.