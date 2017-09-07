Cold weather slows corn, soybean growth in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Cool weather has slowed corn and soybean growth in Wisconsin, but the rest of the state’s main crops are doing well, according to recent data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The agency reports that more than 70 percent of the corn crop last week, when most of the state saw overnight low temperatures in the 40s and some northern areas dropped into the 30s, The Wisconsin State Journal reported. About 75 percent of the soybean crop was in the good to excellent range.

Some parts of Wisconsin also received rain, which made fields too wet for some machinery to operate on.

“Crops look good but they have a long way to go before they are ready,” according to a report from Adams and Juneau counties in central Wisconsin. “Everyone has their fingers crossed that we don’t have a frost until the end of October.”

A report from Vernon County, in western Wisconsin, stated: “Fall-like weather in August has farmers concerned about what September weather will bring.”

Almost 80 percent of the corn crop was in the dough stage or beyond, while and a third was in the fifth maturity stage, known as the dent stage, according to the USDA’s report. About 95 percent of the soybean crop had pods.

The agency also reports that a third alfalfa harvest was almost complete, while the fourth harvest was about halfway done. More than 70 percent of the potato crop and more than 80 percent of all hay were also rated in the good to excellent range.

Soil moisture was rated adequate to surplus for more of the state.