Counterfeit tickets circulating: Packers officials issue warning ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers officials are issuing a warning ahead of the team’s regular-season opener Sunday, September 10th at Lambeau Field — after receiving reports of counterfeit tickets.

Packers officials said in a news release Thursday, September 7th, there’s high interest in Sunday’s opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks, so the team and Green Bay Police decided to issue an alert and remind fans to be cautious when shopping for and purchasing game tickets from secondary sources.

The team has received several reports of counterfeit tickets circulating online through unauthorized resellers. Although the internet makes it easier for counterfeit tickets to be created and sold, Packers officials said it is also easier for ticket buyers to do research and protect themselves from purchasing counterfeit tickets.

Free online marketplaces that ask buyers to arrange to pay for tickets in person are often sources of counterfeit tickets, Packers officials said in the release.

Fans are advised to only buy tickets from official sources and team partners, such as NFL Ticket Exchange, which you can access HERE. Ticket Exchange is the only resale ticket marketplace authorized by the Packers, with exclusive ability to electronically verify and reissue every Packers ticket sold. This ensures that tickets are authentic and valid for admission.

According to the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection, other ticket sources to consider should be members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers, as these businesses may offer a money-back guarantee if a problem occurs with purchased tickets.

Ticket buyers are advised to be aware of whether or not secondary ticketing sources or classified ad sites offer guarantees or have return policies in place.

Packers officials stress that you should do your research before choosing to buy tickets from unofficial sources, and use a credit card to purchase, so that in the event of a problem, the charges can be disputed. You should also request identification from those selling the tickets, and seep in mind that if the ticket pricing seems too good to be true, it probably is.