Decarlos Chambers to be sentenced in fatal shooting prompted by dispute over Jordan sneakers

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man convicted in the shooting death of Kyle Weary during a dispute over a $300 pair of Jordan sneakers will learn his fate on Thursday, September 7th. Decarlos Chambers was scheduled to be sentenced.

Chambers was convicted of one count of second degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area near 57th and Hadley on January 11th for a report of shots fired into a home. An officer noted six fired .40 caliber casings on 57th Street in front of a home. Officers learned of a shooting victim in the area. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department were observed performing life-saving measures on Weary.

The complaint says officers noted a black .40 caliber High Point semi-automatic pistol lying on the ground near Weary. MFD officials said they found the firearm in Weary’s hand when they started trying to save his life.

An autopsy revealed Weary had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest. His death was ruled a homicide.