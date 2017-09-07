Family of Lynn Rickard increases reward for information on missing woman to $50K

RACINE — The family of Lynn Rickard indicated on Thursday, September 7th that the family has increase the reward amount from $25,000 to $50,000. That’s according to family spokesperson Brian Bynsdorp.

59-year-old Rickard went missing during the early morning hours of June 25th. Rickard was reportedly wearing pajamas, or she was possibly nude when she left her mobile home in Kansasville. Authorities said she suffers from mental illness and medical issues requiring oxygen. Rickard’s husband John said she was suffering from paranoia and was taking new medication, to no avail.

Cadaver dogs and drones have also been utilized in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

