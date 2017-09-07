× Gas main break leads to brief evacuation of school in Kenosha; We Energies makes repairs

KENOSHA — A school was evacuated in Kenosha Thursday, September 7th due to a gas main break.

Kenosha police said a contracting crew was doing some cement work and struck the gas main at 43rd Street and 23rd Avenue. A large amount of natural gas escaped and began to affect Holy Rosary School.

We Energies was called, and police made contact with the principal at Holy Rosary School. Based on the strong natural gas odor, the students and staff were evacuated from the school building and initially moved to the church basement on the south end of the property, away from the gas leak source.

Further contingency plans were made to continue to move the students to Bain Elementary if needed.

Bain Elementary was contacted. Kenosha Transit was also contacted to provide city buses if needed.

Officers and KFD personnel went door-to-door and advised the area residents of the incident. The house directly in front of the gas main break was vacant.

We Energies officials soon arrived and were able to shut down the main. After a period of time, a We Energies technician with a gas measurement instrument, a school representative and a police lieutenant walked through the school. All readings showed no measurable amounts of natural gas. After conferring with KFD, police advised Holy Rosary staff that they and the students could return to the school, which they did.

We Energies officials remained on scene to make needed repairs.

There were no reported injuries or illnesses to anyone from the incident.