Police: Man fatally stabbed brother in the chest during fight over internet bandwith

LEOMINSTER, Massachusetts — Police say a man stabbed his brother to death following a fight over internet bandwith.

Tim Record, 20, appeared before a judge Wednesday, September 6th, and pleaded not guilty in his brother’s murder.

Police say Record and his 23-year-old brother Nathan were in their Lakeshore Drive home in Leominster, Massachusetts when they started arguing over the use of digital devices that were overwhelming their internet bandwith.

Police say Tim record, enraged by the argument, allegedly took knives from the kitchen and stabbed his brother in the chest, killing him.

He’s due back in court on October 6th.