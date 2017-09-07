“Praying for Puerto Rico:” Milwaukee residents worry about relatives in Hurricane Irma’s path

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The owners of a bakery on Milwaukee's south side said Thursday, September 7th they were on pins and needles as they waited to hear from loved ones in Puerto Rico, after Category 5 Hurricane Irma left more than half of the island without power and nearly 50,000 people without water.

"We have people working here who has family members over there now," said El Flamboyan Bakery Owner Joel Villafuentes.

Joel and his brother Joshua are owners of the recently-opened El Flamboyan Bakery.

"We have a whole bunch of variety of bread that is traditional from Puerto Rico," said Joel Villafuentes.

They were born in Milwaukee, but spent part of their childhood on the island. Their memories became the inspiration for their business.

"Milwaukee needed a Puerto Rican bakery and that's why we, all together, decided to open a bakery and, you know, give back to the Puerto Rican people," said Joel Villafuentes.

Joshua is also a pastor, and said after he saw the destruction Hurricane Harvey had on Texas, concern quickly grew for their loved ones in Irma's path.

"We've been praying for Puerto Rico. I've got my grandpa over there and uncles so it's hard. We pray for them," said Joshua Villafuentes.

They said several of their bakery's employees were trying to get in contact with their family, but lost contact since the power outage.

"They are trying to get a hold of them and communicate on the phone, but they can't because their WiFi and internet and phones are down, which is hard," said Joel Villafuentes.

On Thursday, the Villafuentes brothers were carrying on with their every day duties of customizing cakes and serving their fresh-made sandwiches, with their thoughts and prayers with those impacted on their beloved island.

"This bakery is praying for Puerto Rico," Joshua Villafuentes said.

The brothers are heavily involved in Milwaukee's Ark of Salvation Church. They said they have helped send relief whenever a natural disaster hits, and Puerto Rico will be no different.