Suspect accused in hit-and-run crash that injured 4 due in court

MILWAUKEE — 33-year-old Marcus Wade is due in court for his preliminary hearing on Thursday, September 7th. This, in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured four people including a ten-year-old child last month.

The crash happened near Fond du Lac and Armitage Avenues around 11:15 p.m. on August 19th.

Wade has been charged with the following:

First degree reckless injury (three counts)

Hit and run causing great bodily harm (three counts)

According to a criminal complaint, four people in a car were traveling westbound on Armitage Avenue, when their vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling southbound on Fond du Lac Avenue.

The passengers in the first car were all hurt — including a ten-year-old who sustained massive head trauma.

The investigation revealed the second car, operated by Wade, was traveling at approximately 80 miles-per-hour before the crash. The posted speed limit on West Fond du Lac Avenue is 35 miles-per-hour.

Wade admitted he was driving “kinda fast” on Fond du Lac when a car ran a stop sign and he struck it. Wade stated after the crash, he got out of his vehicle to check on the occupants, saying he “knew they were hurt but felt that they looked they would be OK.” Investigators say Wade stated he fled because he’s been to prison twice, but he called police when he saw on FOX6 News a child had been injured.

Wade turned himself into police on August 24th.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.