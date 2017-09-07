“To show our support:” MillerCoors offers 15K free Brewers tickets to fans in celebration of pennant chase

MILWAUKEE — MillerCoors is set to offer thousands of Milwaukee Brewers tickets FREE to fans in celebration of the team’s pennant chase.

According to a news release, MillerCoors officials purchased 5,000 tickets for each of the three games vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates next week — 15,000 tickets total. They’ll be offered to fans for free beginning Friday, September 8th at 9:00 a.m. Seats will be in the Loge Outfield, Loge Bleachers, and Terrace Box locations.

It’s an effort to “put the Brewers bandwagon in overdrive with an intended destination of October baseball at Miller Park.”

“This Brewers team has fought all year long and they are now in a great place to battle it out for a spot in the postseason,” MillerCoors GM Jim Kanter said in the release. “Miller is proud to call Milwaukee home and proud to call the Brewers our hometown team. We want to show our support by gifting these tickets to the best fans in baseball.”

Here’s how you can secure your seats:

Complimentary tickets will be available online only beginning at 9:00 a.m. Friday HERE.

beginning at 9:00 a.m. Friday HERE. There will be a four ticket limit per order, and tickets will be available on strictly a first come, first served basis.

There will be a $3 per order processing fee.

Tickets will be delivered electronically to fans approximately six hours prior to the start of each game.

“We thank MillerCoors for this creative concept as they add an incredible fan value to what is already an electric atmosphere at Miller Park,” said Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger. “We expect the inventory to go quickly and encourage fans to act early.”

Available game times and dates are as follows:

Monday, September 11th – 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, September 12th – 6:40 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13th – 7:10 p.m.