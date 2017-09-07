× White House: Pres. Trump briefed on Irma preparations; his “number 1 priority is saving lives”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House says President Donald Trump was briefed Thursday on preparations for Hurricane Irma and the federal government’s planned response to the storm.

The White House says President Trump urged his administration to stay engaged in supporting the governors of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Florida and other states that may be affected.

President Trump’s “number one priority is saving lives,” the White House says.

President Trump told the officials that those in the path of the storm need to heed the instructions of their state and local officials.

President Trump was also briefed on the recovery efforts involving Harvey.

He was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and senior members of the Trump administration during the briefing.