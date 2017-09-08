21-year-old Milwaukee man arrested, charged in August shooting incident

MILWAUKEE — 21-year-old Lajarius Pilcher of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with a shooting incident in August.

According to a news release, Sheriff’s Office detectives and Apprehension Unit, in conjunction with the US Marshals Service Task Force, made an arrest earlier this week of the suspect who fired shots at another vehicle on city streets, pursued the vehicle on I-43 and back onto city streets, where the victim’s vehicle crashed.

Initially, the distraught victim reported that the shooting occurred on the freeway. But witnesses indicated later that the shooting and ramming of the vehicle occurred near 6th and Brown streets, officials said.

Pilcher was positively identified through the investigation, victim statements and interviews. Several weapons were found during the search.

Pilcher faces two felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety. Because he committed these offenses while using a dangerous weapon, the maximum term of imprisonment of 25 years can be increased by another 10 years.

Pilcher will be in court for his preliminary hearing on September 18th.