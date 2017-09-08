$4M for tiny Wisconsin airport near golf course

MADISON — A tiny airport in central Wisconsin that’s seen an influx of private jets since a Republican donor’s world-class golf course opened nearby would get $4 million in improvements under funding slipped into the state budget this week.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee approved the funding after the developer of the Sand Valley Golf Resort, Michael Keiser, donated $25,000 to the state Republican Party in February, records reviewed by The Associated Press show.

That donation was three weeks after Gov. Scott Walker released his budget without funding for Wisconsin Rapids’ Alexander Field. Keiser has given at least $65,000 to Walker and Wisconsin Republicans since 2012.

“It sure looks like Mr. Keiser’s campaign contributions to Scott Walker and Republicans teed up millions in taxpayer-funded improvements to help bring corporate jet ferried golfers to his Wisconsin courses,” said Mike Browne with the liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now. “Meanwhile the rest of us will continue to have to deal with crumbling roads and bridges and delayed projects as these same Republicans take a budget mulligan and refuse to fix the state transportation funding crisis.”

Keiser did not immediately return a telephone message left Friday at his Chicago office.

Republican state Rep. Scott Krug, who is not on the budget committee but whose legislative district includes the golf course, said the donations don’t have anything to do with the airport project getting funded.

Krug said Keiser’s donations were to support Republicans who were doing good things for the Wisconsin economy, not to win approval of the airport funding. The planned upgrades there are long overdue for all planes that use it, he said.

“This isn’t just a Michael Keiser airport,” Krug said. “This isn’t just a Sand Valley airport.”

The state Department of Transportation had planned to pay for the airport upgrades in 2021, but it would be moved up to this year to meet the demand caused by the added air traffic due to the golf course, Krug said.

“It would be rare to see a private jet before the Sand Valley course opened,” he said. “Now you have six to eight private jets sitting out there on any given day.”

Airport manager Jeremy Sickler did not immediately return a message Friday to discuss the increase in traffic since the golf course opened.

Krug said he spoke with Walker about funding the work before he released the budget and he doesn’t know why it wasn’t included. Walker’s spokesman Tom Evenson did not immediately return a message Friday asking whether Walker would support the project or veto it.

The airport is just a 20-minute drive from the resort created by Keiser. He made his fortune in the greeting-card business but is known for creating the Bandon Dunes golf mecca along the Oregon coast and also built courses in Michigan, Canada and Australia.

Keiser bought the property between Wisconsin Rapids and Adams-Friendship that would ultimately become the Sand Valley Golf Resort in 2013. The resort was designed by two-time Masters winner Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore and has garnered national attention since it opened in April.

But Wisconsin Rapids officials said the city-owned airport can’t accommodate the corporate and private jets bringing golfers to the new resort. They identified nearly $7 million in needed improvements, including additional taxiways, larger aprons, plane parking areas and more fuel storage.

“In many ways we’re not prepared for it,” airport manager Sickler told the Wisconsin State Journal in April. “The types of services they need, the amount of space they need.”

In September, Keiser donated $1,000 — the maximum allowed under state law — to Krug, who represents Wisconsin Rapids. On Oct. 31, just a week before the fall election, Keiser gave $5,000 to the Wisconsin Republican Party. Two weeks later he followed that with $2,700 to Walker’s federal campaign account, created for his presidential run.

Then on Feb. 27, after Walker’s budget was released without the airport funding, Keiser gave his biggest donation ever to the state GOP: $25,000.