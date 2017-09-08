All 15K free Brewers tickets from MillerCoors claimed

MILWAUKEE — In less than an hour, all of the Brewers tickets purchased by MillerCoors were claimed on Friday morning, September 8th.

According to a news release, MillerCoors purchased 5,000 tickets for each of the three games vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates next week — 15,000 tickets total. The tickets were a free gift to fans.

“This Brewers team has fought all year-long and they are now in a great place to battle it out for a spot in the postseason,” MillerCoors GM Jim Kanter said in the release. “Miller is proud to call Milwaukee home and proud to call the Brewers our hometown team. We want to show our support by gifting these tickets to the best fans in baseball.”

There are still tickets on sale for all three games at Brewers.com and the Miller Park Box Office.