Attention drivers: These overnight full closures could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Friday, September 8

-I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp closure for patching - 11PM - 6AM

Monday, September 11, Tuesday, September 12, and Wednesday, September 13

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for overhangs and staining - 11PM - 4:30AM

Thursday, September 14

Overnight Full Closure I-41 SB at Bluemound Rd. for sign structure column work.

Overnight Full Closure I-94 EB at WIS 100 for sign structure column work.

Friday, September 15

Overnight Full Closure I-41 SB at Bluemound Rd. for asphalt work.

Meinecke Street Bridge Project

Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 (Saturday may not be needed if work is able to be completed on Friday)

Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Mayfair Road for girder removal and installation - 10PM - 8AM

Monday, September 11, Tuesday, September 12 and Wednesday, September 13

Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Mayfair Road for girder removal and installation - 10:30PM - 5AM

Brewers Mini Marathon this weekend

With the Brewers Mini Marathon on Saturday morning we just want to provide a heads up that some ramps will be closed to accommodate the race route on Saturday Morning from 6:30AM-10:30AM: