Attention drivers: These overnight full closures could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Friday, September 8
-I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp closure for patching - 11PM - 6AM
Monday, September 11, Tuesday, September 12, and Wednesday, September 13
Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for overhangs and staining - 11PM - 4:30AM
Thursday, September 14
Overnight Full Closure I-41 SB at Bluemound Rd. for sign structure column work.
Overnight Full Closure I-94 EB at WIS 100 for sign structure column work.
Friday, September 15
Overnight Full Closure I-41 SB at Bluemound Rd. for asphalt work.
Meinecke Street Bridge Project
Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 (Saturday may not be needed if work is able to be completed on Friday)
Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Mayfair Road for girder removal and installation - 10PM - 8AM
Monday, September 11, Tuesday, September 12 and Wednesday, September 13
Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Mayfair Road for girder removal and installation - 10:30PM - 5AM
Brewers Mini Marathon this weekend
With the Brewers Mini Marathon on Saturday morning we just want to provide a heads up that some ramps will be closed to accommodate the race route on Saturday Morning from 6:30AM-10:30AM:
- I-43 NB exit to Michigan/Tory Hill
- I-794 EB exit to James Lovell
- I-94 WB exit to 25th St
- I-94 EB exit to 26th St
- I-94 WB exit to 35th St
- I-94 EB exit to 35th St
- STH 175 SB exit to Wells St
- Miller Park Way SB exit to Fredrick Miller Way
- Miller Park Way NB exit to Canal St