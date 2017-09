Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA--Bragging rights for Wauwatosa up for grabs at Hart Park. Sam Baieri of West with a 53 yard touchdown run after fumbling the snap. That puts West up 7-0. East comes right back, as Jeremiah King stumbles and rumbles 50 yards on the run. That leads to a touchdown and after the 2-point conversion, it's 8 to 7 East. But West is the best in the second half and they cruise to the win.

Wauwatosa West 36

Wauwatosa East 8

Final