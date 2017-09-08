Devin Katzfey sentenced to 27 years in prison in fatal beating posted to Snapchat

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge on Friday, September 8th sentenced 21-year-old Devin Katzfey to 27 years in prison and 13 years extended supervision in the fatal beating of Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro. It was a crime caught on camera — video of the brutal beating was posted to Mendoza-Chaparro’s own Snapchat account.

Katzfey pleaded not guilty to the charge back in January. But in July he changed that plea — and the court found him guilty as charged.

A criminal complaint in Katzfey’s case says he recorded three videos showing Mendoza-Chaparro bloodied and beaten — and uploaded them to Mendoza-Chaparro’s own Snapchat account. At one point, Katzfey turned the phone’s camera on himself.

One video shows Mendoza-Chaparro near a cat litter box, with yellow liquid around him. The complaint says the victim was forced to eat cat feces and was urinated on, all before Katzfey and a woman, Sarah Zakzesky told police they dumped Mendoza-Chaparro’s body in an alley — leaving him for dead.

The complaint states Devin Katzfey thought Mendoza-Chaparro stole a bong, a pipe and other items from Zakzesky’s home near 6th and Rogers on December 19th.