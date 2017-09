Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLINGER--The North Shore Conference welcomes its two newest members in a rivalry renewed. Hartford was at Slinger and it just happens to be the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week. This one was tight throughout the game. But Hartford comes away with the big win after a defensive stand. Kaitlin Sharkey has all the highlights and reaction after the big game.

Hartford 24

Slinger 21

Final