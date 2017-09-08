Governor Walker issues executive order relating to Harvey relief

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker issued Executive Order #252 Friday, September 8th suspending certain restrictions and limitations for emergency aid transportation following Hurricane Harvey, according to a recent release. Harvey has caused immense damage across Texas and Louisiana, and this order is designed to help relieve the resulting supply shortages.

“This order will loosen certain restrictions to help carriers transport vital emergency relief supplies more efficiently and help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey as quickly and safely as possible,” said Governor Walker. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation as it develops to work toward long-term solutions.”

Executive Order #252 outlines the following:

Interstate and intrastate motor carriers providing direct emergency relief and assistance relating to Hurricane Harvey are relieved from the requirements contained in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, Title 49 C.F.R. Parts 390-399 and Wis. Admin. Code chs. TRANS 325 and 327, subject to the restrictions and limitations described in the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s August 25, 2017, Regional Declaration of Emergency Under 49 C.F.R. § 390.23 and August 31, 2017, Regional Declaration of Emergency Under 49 C.F.R. § 390.23. This relief is valid for the duration of the motor carrier’s assistance in the disaster relief effort or the duration of this Order, whichever is less. This Order does not suspend the operation of any state or federal laws within the State of Wisconsin except as specifically described in the Order. All other laws remain in full force and will be enforced.

In addition, the release said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Ross has waived the fee required to obtain 72-hour trip permits for vehicles traveling into Wisconsin that are not registered in Wisconsin nor enrolled in the International Registration Plan (IRP) or the International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) and are providing direct emergency relief and assistance relating to Hurricane Harvey.