“He’s a dangerous individual:” U.S. Marshals looking to track down 24-year-old Detaris Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals are asking the public help turn in 24-year-old Detaris Smith -- a man who they say takes what he wants at whatever cost.

"The public is at risk with him being out on the streets,” the agent on his case said. “There's potential victims that are all over the place.”

Smith is accused of fleeing from Milwaukee police earlier this year. He was allegedly caught riding in a stolen vehicle while on parole. The car was recovered near 24th and Walnut and a warrant was once again issued for his arrest.

“If he wants something, if he wants your vehicle, if he wants your money, he is going to take it,” the agent explained.

The crime that landed him behind bars was a burglary case from October of 2012.

Smith and another individual stole two flat screen televisions from a home near 37th and West Clarke Street. Prosecutors say Smith admitted to going into the home because there was suspicion the victim stole drugs, guns and money from his brother.

During his interview with police, Smith gave a glimpse at the violence in his life -- admitting that he's been both shot at and shot before.

He told police that if he's going to shoot someone it's going to be "two to the head" because “a dead man wouldn't be saying anything."

Smith’s last known address is near West Courtland and Beckett Avenues.

He proudly boasts his gang affiliation on his body two tattoos say the word 'hot' which is short for the gang 'hot boys'

“He's a dangerous individual,” the agent said.

If you know of Smith's whereabouts, you're asked to call authorities at 414-297-3707.