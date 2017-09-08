Indian Summer Festival: Another season of ethnic festivals is winding down in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Another season of ethnic festivals is winding down in Milwaukee, but there's still plenty to check out this weekend. Indian Summer Festival returns to Henry Maier Festival Park, and Carl is checking it out.
About Indian Summer Festival 2017 (website)
Hours:
Friday, September 8
Education Day, 9am - 2:30pm
General Admission, 4pm - 12am
Saturday, September 9
12pm - 12am
Sunday, September 10
Prayer Ceremony, 10am - 11am
General Admission, 11am - 8pm
Tickets: Adults $15, Elders (60 and over) $12 and children 12 and under free.
On Friday, September 8 from 6pm - midnight all adult admissions are $5.
The $5 tickets can only be purchased at the box office and will not be
honored the rest of the weekend.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.indiansummer.org/store
Free Entry Opportunities:
Free entry all weekend to Military (active and veteran) with proper I.D. (VA-ID, DD-214, or Military ID)
Friday, September 8 free entry from 4pm - 6pm with donation of school supplies to benefit the Milwaukee Indian Education Committee.
Free 4pm - midnight for persons with disabilities and one (1) caregiver.
Saturday, September 9 - No Free Entry except Military.
Sunday, September 10 free entry to the Prayer Ceremony from 9:30am - 10am with donations of three (3) non-perishable food items
to benefit the Hunger Task Force. (Attendees to the ceremony can enter the festival at 11am.)
Free entry from 11am - noon with donations of three (3) non-perishable food items to benefit the Hunger Task Force.