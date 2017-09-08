Indian Summer Festival: Another season of ethnic festivals is winding down in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Another season of ethnic festivals is winding down in Milwaukee, but there's still plenty to check out this weekend. Indian Summer Festival returns to Henry Maier Festival Park, and Carl is checking it out.

About Indian Summer Festival 2017 (website)

Hours: Friday, September 8

Education Day, 9am - 2:30pm

General Admission, 4pm - 12am Saturday, September 9

12pm - 12am Sunday, September 10

Prayer Ceremony, 10am - 11am

General Admission, 11am - 8pm

Tickets: Adults $15, Elders (60 and over) $12 and children 12 and under free. On Friday, September 8 from 6pm - midnight all adult admissions are $5.

The $5 tickets can only be purchased at the box office and will not be

honored the rest of the weekend. Tickets can be purchased online at www.indiansummer.org/store

