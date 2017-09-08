Milwaukee police need help to ID 2 vehicles involved in shooting near 4th and State

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking the public for help in identifying two vehicles and their occupants from a shooting near 4th and State in downtown Milwaukee on Thursday, September 7th.

Suspect two’s vehicle (2000-2004 Infiniti with chrome trim and possible bullet strikes) was traveling westbound on W. State Street around 1:30 p.m. As suspect two’s vehicle was passing N. 4th Street, suspect one’s vehicle (2007-2009 dark gray Infiniti G Series) shot towards suspect two’s vehicle.

PHOTO GALLERY

A stray bullet struck and injured a window washer at the Journal Sentinel building. Both vehicles are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.