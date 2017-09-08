Newborns at Aurora Women’s Pavilion get green and gold hats; “You have to start your Packers fans early”

WEST ALLIS –Just time in for the Green Bay Packers season opener, the Aurora Women’s Pavilion in West Allis is celebrating the start of the NFL season by giving green and gold hats to babies born this weekend.

The hats are made by Aurora employees and volunteers.

PHOTO GALLERY

“It’s Wisconsin. You have to start your Packers fans early,” said Dawn Terpstra, RN. “On our floor alone, we hold about 38 babies. So we’re looking at about 38 babies, give or take depending on how many are born over the weekend.”

Cute, right? Go Pack Go!