University School football team heads west to pick up win

DELAFIELD-- The University School traveled out west to take on St. John's Northwestern Military Academy in football. Before the game begins, one of the more cool traditions, as the Lancers run through the double cadets line. Then in the game, the defense takes hold early. Lancers DiKim Teel picks off the pass for a nice return. But the Wildcats play the same game. CJ Boyd steps in front of a pass for the pick and return. That led to a nice juggling touchdown catch, as David Hutton launches down field to Tripp Grebe for the 7 point lead. In the end, University School picks up their third win of the season.

University School 68

St. John's NW Military Academy 0

Final