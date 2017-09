Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA--Waukesha South went across town to take on North. North was up at half, but South took the lead after a 35-yard touchdown catch by Tyler Vokovitch. Back comes North, Johnny Kellher hits Chimere Dike for the 40 yard strike. North scores again, with a 33-yard run by Tyrone Howard. South doesn't stop though, Grayson Cooley finds Mason Knuth from 8 yards out. But it wasn't enough and North takes this Waukesha match up.

Waukesha South 35

Waukesha North 28

Final