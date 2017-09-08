West Coast vacation helps Mukwonago woman living in Miami avoid Hurricane Irma’s path

MUKWONAGO — Escaping Hurricane Irma, a last minute decision brought one Wisconsin native back home. A vacation to Los Angeles helped get a Mukwonago woman out of Hurricane Irma’s path.

“As each day went on, I’d wake up to a few more texts, a few more texts,” said Andja Biersach.

It was not the typical end to a relaxing vacation.

“They really urged me to reconsider coming back to Miami,” said Biersach.

Andja Biersach was faced with a tough decision, that she now says kept her out of harm’s way.

“It seemed like a 50/50 and now I’m so thankful I came back home,” said Biersach.

Biersach is a Mukwonago native, now living in Miami. She got word of Hurricane Irma while on a trip to Los Angeles. As she watched the Category 5 hurricane leave a path of destruction, she knew she couldn’t go back to Florida.

“My whole life as far as my belongings aside from one suitcase that I have here is back in Miami,” said Biersach.

For the last two days, Biersach has been making calls to ensure her belongings are safe and her home is protected.

“Very scary to think there’s not much you can do at this point,” said Biersach.

Biersach is relieved and is now watching from afar — but not everyone could get out.

“It’s going to be a rough couple of hours, especially when it hits,” said Sergeant Mark Wysocky, Florida Highway Patrol.

Sergeant Mark Wysocky is working to make sure Floridians are able to evacuate safely. The Brookfield native says law enforcement is working around the clock.

“Send us your wishes and hope we all make it through alright,” said Wysocky.

As the country watches the large storm, everyone is hoping for the best and thinking of those in its path.

“Sending positive vibes to all my friends out there. I can’t wait for it to be over,” said Biersach.

Sergeant Wysocky says law enforcement is working 12-hour shifts with no days off. He says the evacuation is orderly, but very busy. When the storm hits, everyone is just hoping for the best.