Anheuser-Busch produces 300K cans of water for Hurricane Irma victims

EAST PORTERVILLE, CA - FEBRUARY 11: A resident holds a can of water donated by the Anheuser-Busch company as water wells supplying hundreds of residents remain dry in the fourth year of worsening drought on February 11, 2015 in East Porterville, California. Many local residents fill water tanks with free non-potable water for flushing toilets, bathing and laundering. Bottled water is used for drinking, cooking and washing dishes. Most of the wells of about 926 dry homes in Tulare County stopped flowing last summer when some 17 California communities ran out of water. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Anheuser-Busch is stepping up once again. The company announced Saturday, September 9th they’ll be sending over 310,000 cans of water to Florida, for those impacted by Hurricane Irma.
The company is sending six truckloads of water to Florida. They will be used for those in need and first responders.
The water was made when Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville Brewery in Georgia switched from beer to water production on Labor Day to prepare for Irma.
“We are grateful to be in a position to help communities affected by natural disasters by putting our production and logistics strengths to work,” said Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President for Community Affairs.
Anheuser-Busch did a similar thing after the catastrophic floods caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Over 800,000 cans were delivered to communities throughout Texas and Louisiana.
Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida early Sunday.