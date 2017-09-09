Anheuser-Busch produces 300K cans of water for Hurricane Irma victims

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Anheuser-Busch is stepping up once again. The company announced Saturday, September 9th they’ll be sending over 310,000 cans of water to Florida, for those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The company is sending six truckloads of water to Florida. They will be used for those in need and first responders.

The water was made when Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville Brewery in Georgia switched from beer to water production on Labor Day to prepare for Irma.

“We are grateful to be in a position to help communities affected by natural disasters by putting our production and logistics strengths to work,” said Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President for Community Affairs.

Anheuser-Busch did a similar thing after the catastrophic floods caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Over 800,000 cans were delivered to communities throughout Texas and Louisiana.

Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida early Sunday.