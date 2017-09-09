Evacuated animals from Florida arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society has welcomed more than 30 animals that were evacuated from a humane society Lee County, Florida.

According to WHS, the dogs, puppies and cats arrived safely at the Milwaukee Campus Saturday night, September 9th. All of the animals were in the Florida shelter prior to Hurricane Irma — and did not have owners looking for them; they were evacuated to make room for displaced animals.

PHOTO GALLERY

WHS says the animals will be given Sunday to settle in and on Monday, veterinary and behavior staff will examine each new arrival. They will all be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped prior to adoption.

Several are expected to be available for adoption as early as Tuesday, September 12th.