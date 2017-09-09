It’s Not A Walk block party raising funds for breast cancer research

MILWAUKEE -- Helping in the fight against breast cancer-- happening Saturday, September 9th, the More for 4 Foundation hosts the "It's Not A Walk" Block Party! Linnea Harrington joins WakeUp to talk about the event.
About More for 4 Foundation (website)
The More for 4 Foundation was created because we believe the metastatic breast cancer is grossly misunderstood, represented and research is underfunded.
This family-friendly block party will be the primary annual fundraiser for the More For 4 Foundation. The event's activities will feature live music, food, drinks, games for the kids and much more.
Music Lineup
4 p.m. - Appletones
5:30 p.m. - In The Know
7:30 p.m. - Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound