Milwaukee-area businesses are pitching in to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

WEST ALLIS -- Donations continue to pour into the J.J. Watt Foundation to help victims impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The change just keeps pouring in -- literally.

"Yeah, I had $1,405 and I decided to donate 50 percent of the money I had in the bags," said Fred Manske, donated to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

North Shore Bank in West Allis will tally up the amount counted over the three-day effort and donate it to the J.J. Watt Foundation - up to $1,000.

"We're so inspired by a local hometown hero reaching out to help people in his new community that as a community bank we wanted to extend to our community there as well," Craig Witz from North Shore Bank said.

But the charity doesn't stop there. Across town, Menchie's Frozen Yogurt is hosting a fundraiser for the American Red Cross.

"Ten percent of sales from Saturday's fundraiser would go towards this noble cause," Monika Sondhi from Menchie's said.

And if frozen yogurt wasn't enough how about a frozen yogurt cake. Menchie's are going to be auctioning this off over Facebook. Minimum bid is $50, and the winner who gets it gets not only the cake but proceeds go to the Red Cross.

"Money goes to food, shelter, clothing, all of those basic necessities that people who've been displaced from their home really need," Stephanie Burton from American Red Cross said.

Groups of people making change happen... one serving at a time. The J.J. Watt Foundation, headed by Pewaukee native J.J. Watt, has raised more than $29-million for victims of the hurricane.