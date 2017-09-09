How to donate to American Red Cross hurricane relief

MPD: 16-year-old driver crashes into tree after shots fired at vehicle near 47th and Villard

Posted 2:43 pm, September 9, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after shots were fired at a 16-year-old boy driving a vehicle near 47th and Villard. The teen lost control and ended up smashing into a tree.

Crash near 47th and Villard

It happened just before noon on Saturday, September 9th.

According to police, the teen was driving when three gunshots were fired at the vehicle. He lost control and hit a tree. The victim was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained from the crash.

Crash near 47th and Villard

Authorities are searching for the suspected shooter.

