MPD: 16-year-old driver crashes into tree after shots fired at vehicle near 47th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after shots were fired at a 16-year-old boy driving a vehicle near 47th and Villard. The teen lost control and ended up smashing into a tree.

It happened just before noon on Saturday, September 9th.

According to police, the teen was driving when three gunshots were fired at the vehicle. He lost control and hit a tree. The victim was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained from the crash.

Authorities are searching for the suspected shooter.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.