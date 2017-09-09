Send-off ceremony held for more than 50 Wisconsin National Guard members

MILWAUKEE — A send-off ceremony was held Saturday, September 9th, preparing more than 50 of Wisconsin’s finest to head east.

The 128th Air Refueling Wing — a Wisconsin National Guard unit based at General Mitchell International Airport — hosted the ceremony.

The airmen and airwomen are being deployed to a number of locations for missions spanning from the Middle East to Asia.

PHOTO GALLERY

A number of families were there to see their loved ones off on their first deployment.

“I’m here to support my daughter, this is her first deployment overseas. I have just finished up my last deployment overseas. So I came to see my daughter off on her first deployment and I’m very proud of her,” said John McFadden,” U.S. Air Force.

More than 600 of the nearly 850 airmen assigned to the 128th are from southeast Wisconsin.