Son of ex-Fox News host Eric Bolling dies in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — The son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling has died, just hours after the network announced that Bolling was leaving the network.

Bolling said in a tweet on Saturday that he and his wife, Adrienne, were devastated by the loss of their son, Eric Chase Bolling. A freshman at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Eric Chase Bolling died Friday night.

Eric Bolling says the cause is under investigation but that authorities say there was “no sign of self harm.” An autopsy was pending.

Boulder police say they are investigating a death near the university but did not provide details.

Fox News Channel said Friday it had parted ways with Eric Bolling, who had been suspended in August following allegations that he sent lewd photos to female co-workers.