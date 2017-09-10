80-year-old man pronounced dead on scene crash in Delafield

DELAFIED — One person has died following a vehicle crash near STH 83 and Meadow Lane in Delafield Sunday morning, September 10th.

It happened just before 7:00 a.m.

Officials said they responded to the two vehicle crash and passerby, who is an EMT, was performing lifesaving efforts on one of the victims. That victim, an 80-year-old Delafield man, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, did not appear to have any injuries.

Police said no one is in custody at this time.