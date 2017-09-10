“An incentive:” Lynn Rickard’s husband offers $50K in retirement funds for info. in wife’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSASVILLE -- Lynn Rickard vanished from her Kansasville mobile home without a trace on June 25th, and her husband has doubled a reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

John Rickard said Sunday, September 10th it's been the longest summer of his life.

"Every morning I wake up to an empty house. I'm sure they are investigating all possibilities," Rickard said.

He's been looking for his wife of 22 years since she went missing from their home. It's believed the 59-year-old climbed out of a window and wandered away.

"Just the not knowing, you know? Is she still out there?" Rickard said.

Mental illness is believed to have been a factor in Rickard leaving home.

"The new medication just wasn't working for her," Rickard said.

It's believed she left without clothing or shoes, and despite the help of 30 agencies, trained K-9 units, more than 100 officers and volunteers, Rickard's whereabouts remain a mystery.

Shortly after her disappearance, John Rickard began offering a cash reward, beginning at $10,000. After a month, it was increased to $25,000. Now, it's $50,000.

"Hopefully it is an incentive for somebody if they have information or knowledge of Lynn to come forward," Rickard said.

Rickard said the money is coming from his retirement savings.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is leading this investigation.

Rickard said considering how intense the area has been searched, he fears his wife was taken.

"It's just not knowing if somebody has her or if she is laying in the field," Rickard said.

Lynn Rickard is dependent on oxygen and unable to go long periods of time without it. Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO.